GEORGE TOWN: Three directors of a company have been remanded for four days from today to facilitate investigation into RM65,000 worth of false claims.

The order to remand the directors, aged between 29 and 37, was issued by George Town Court senior assistant registrar Balqis Roslin.

The men were detained yesterday at Penang MACC headquarters to assist in an investigation into allegations of submitting false claims for the supply of orthopaedic implants to agencies such as Socso and zakat centre.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and, if convicted, the suspects could face a fine of five times the fraudulent amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and imprisonment of up to 20 years. — Bernama