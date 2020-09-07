SEARCH
Three cooperatives receive Covid-19 assistance

07 Sep 2020 / 07:15 H.
    Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (R) presents contributions from the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia to three cooperatives at the opening ceremony of the Malakat Mall yesterday. — Bernama

CYBERJAYA: Three cooperatives received financial assistance amounting to RM3 million from the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia today.

The assistance is for the rehabilitation of cooperatives adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are Koperasi Sawah Sempadan Tanjung Karang Berhad, Koperasi Jabatan Penjara Malaysia and Koperasi Permodalan Felda Malaysia Berhad, that received assistance of RM1 million each.

The contributions were presented by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar during the opening ceremony of the Malakat Mall here yesterday.

In his speech, Wan Junaidi said cooperatives with financial capability should take the opportunity to increase ownership of shares that are currently at low prices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama

