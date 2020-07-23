Three cops among 10 men held for RM100,000 armed robbery

GEORGE TOWN: Three policemen are among 10 men whom the police have arrested over an armed robbery involving RM100,000 here on July 14.

Penang Police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said today a money-changer was robbed of the sum at 9.45pm after four men in a car bearing the police crest held him up at gun-point as he was going home after work and brought him to his outlet not far away.

“They took the RM100,000 from the premises and fled,” he said in a statement.

He said the police set up a special team to hunt down the suspects after the money-changer lodged a report and arrested the 10 men, including two foreign nationals, all of whom are aged between 24 and 44.

They were caught separately in Penang and Perak within 24 hours of the robbery, he said, adding that the policemen are attached to the Perak Police.

Sahabudin said that following the arrests, the police seized three vehicles the suspects had used, including a Proton Preve car bearing the police crest and two pistols belonging to the police.

He also said that the police yesterday seized various currencies valued at RM20,000 which had been buried at a chili farm in Kampung Perlis, Balik Pulau, near here after one of the suspects led police to the area.

Sahabudin said the police are looking for one more man who hails from Penang and is believed to be the mastermind.

He said one of the suspects had a past record related to drugs and that the 10 men have been remanded for investigation for armed gang robbery. — Bernama