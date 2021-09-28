Three cops deny accepting bribe over drug offence

SEREMBAN: Three policemen pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to accepting a bribe of RM10,000 to change the offence of an individual so as to provide for a reduced penalty under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Sergeant Vincent Yap, 54, and corporals Zulkifli Halim 40, and Mohd Khairum Yahya, 32, claimed trial to having committed the offence four years ago after the charge was read out to them before Judge Madihah Harullah.

All three of them were attached to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Jempol District Police Headquarters at the time of the alleged offence on Oct 17, 2017.

They are alleged to have accepted the bribe from an individual at a police post in Jempol as an inducement to change the section under which the individual was charged so as to provide for a reduced penalty under the act.

The charge, under Section 16 (a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali appeared for the prosecution. The three policemen were unrepresented.

The court offered bail of RM8,000 in one surety for each of the accused with the condition that they report to the state MACC office every month.

It also set Oct 28 for mention.- Bernama