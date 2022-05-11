Three-cornered battle in Bandar Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: The battle for Bandar Tun Razak has turned out to be a three-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan National and Bersatu.

Datuk Chew Yin Keen (BN) faces off Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH) in Bandar Tun Razak.

Datuk Kamarrudin Jaffar also joined the fight on behalf of Bersatu, making it an intense battle to gain the support of voters.

Bandar Tun Razak returning officer, Mohammad Amin, said no nomination forms were rejected.

He said the nomination centre is pleased with the nomination process, which ended at 10am.

PKR has retained Bandar Tun Razak since 2008. The late Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim won the seat as a PKR member in both the 2008 to 2013.

In the 2018 general election, PKR retained it with Kamarudin, who later quit the party after the Sheraton Move.

He secured 41,126 votes to defeat BN’s Adnan Abu Senan (21,196) and Pas’ Dr Rosni Adam, who garnered 7,884 votes.