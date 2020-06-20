Three-cornered fight in Chini by-election

PETALING JAYA: It will be a three-cornered fight for the Chini state seat as two independents take on the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate after nominations closed today.

Former Pekan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy division chief Tengku Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, who decided to contest against the party’s wishes, was the first to show up at the nomination centre.

He is contesting as an independent.

He was followed by Mohd Sharim Md Zain from BN and another independent candidate, Mohamad Shukri Mohd Ramli.

All three candidates’ nomination papers were accepted without any complications.

By 10.30am, they were announced as candidates vying for the seat after it fell vacant following the death of incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun.

Early voting will be on June 30, while voting day falls on July 4.

Chini is the first by-election conducted under the new normal following the recovery movement control order.

It has 20,990 registered voters.