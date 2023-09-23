Three-cornered fight in Pelangai

BENTONG: The Pelangai state by-election on Oct 7 will see a three-cornered battle between candidates of Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Independent.

They are Bentong UTdivision committee member Datuk Amizar Abu Adam from BN, Bentong PAS deputy president Kasim Samat (PN) and Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli, the Independent candidate using the car symbol.

The line-up was announced by Pelangai by-election returning officer Datuk Mohammad Shahid Ismail at 10.16 am at the nomination centre at Felda Kemasul Community Hall here today.

Mohammad Shahid announced that Amizar, 50, who was accompanied by a proposer and seconder submitted his nomination papers at 9.01 am followed by Kasim, 63, one minute later and Haslihelmy, 36, at 9.08am.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed a 14-day campaign period starting today to 11.59 pm on Oct 6 with early voting on Oct 3.

A total of 16,456 voters will be eligible to cast their ballots in the by-election including 36 police personnel and three overseas postal voters

Earlier, Amizar arrived at the nomination centre accompanied by supporters and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pahang UMNO liaision committee chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Kasim who had contested in the state seat before was accompanied by PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, PN election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Pahang PN chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

The Pelangai by-election, the first by-election in Pahang after the 15th general election (GE15) was held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in an air crash in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

In GE15, Johari who represented BN won with a 4,048-vote majority to defeat Kasim (PN), Ahmed Wafiuddin of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Pejuang candidate Isa Ahmad.

The composition of Pahang state assembly seats after GE15 saw BN and PN each having 17 seats while PH won eight seats. The Pahang government was formed with the cooperation of BN and PH. - Bernama