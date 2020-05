JOHOR BARU: A three-day-old baby girl and her parents, in their 30s, were among 33 migrants nabbed by the police in three raids in Johor Bahru, Seri Alam and Kota Tinggi between May 13 and yesterday.

Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they raided a house in Johor Bahru, a hotel in Seri Alam and a fishing boat of Tanjung Balau waters in Kota Tinggi.

In the first two raids on the house and hotel, 10 Indonesian migrants aged between 25 and 58 and five skippers aged between 43 and 67 were detained.

“The skippers -- two local men, two Indonesian men and one local woman -- are believed to be acting as transit housekeepers and transporters,” he told a media conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, in the raid on the boat, Ayob Khan said police arrested 23 more migrants and three skippers - all Indonesians aged between three days and 56 years.

“All the suspects were arrested while attempting to leave the country for Indonesia,” he said.

He said the suspects were arrested following information received by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) regarding a boat that had been stranded for two days in the waters off Tanjung Balau due to engine damage.

“The MMEA managed to rescue all of them before handing them over to the police for further investigation. Their boat has been towed to the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone Jetty in Kota Tinggi,” he said.

Following the three raids, police also confiscated a boat, an engine, a vehicle and 53 mobile phones.

The cases are investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 and Section 5 (1)(2) and Section 6 (1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama