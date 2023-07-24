Three dead, eight injured in three-car collision

KUANTAN: Three including two senior citizens were killed while eight were injured in an accident involving three vehicles at Kilometre 65, Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Pekan today.

The dead are Ayub Zakaria, 66, who was the driver of a Toyota Vios and passenger Podziah Daharun, 65, both with addresses in Segamat, Johor as well as a passenger in a Perodua Myvi, Muhammad Azrin Ahmad Nazri, 19, from Sungai Lembing here.

Pekan police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the incident which is believed to have occurred at 11.20 am also involved a Perodua Alza with three men.

“The accident is believed to have happened when a Perodua Alza which was on its way from Segamat to Kuantan lost control and skidded into the oncoming path and collided with the Myvi which was also hit by the Vios coming from Segamat to Kuantan,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zaidi said the eight injured victims comprised two passengers of the Alza, the driver and three passengers of the Myvi and two passengers of the Vios, aged between 20 and 72 were treated at Pekan Hospital.

The driver of the Alza was unhurt.

Mohd Zaidi said the dead victims were also brought to Pekan Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama