Three deaths from methanol poisoning so far in Perak

PUTRAJAYA: The three deaths from methanol poisoning in Perak recently were the first fatalities recorded this year, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

Fatalities from methanol poisoning occur yearly with 40 deaths recorded last year, he clarified.

“These cases happen from time to time because there is always demand for cheap liquor,“ he told newsmen at the Health Ministry monthly assembly, here, today.

On the recent Perak case, Dzulkefly received 10 case notifications involving six Malaysians, including two Orang Asli, while four more were foreign nationals.

The poisonings occurred in Kinta (five cases), Perak Centre (two), Kuala Kangsar (two) and Larut Matang and Selama (one). — Bernama