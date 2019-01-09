Three detained over inappropriate remarks on Agong’s resignation

PETALING JAYA: Police detained three individuals to facilitate investigations into social media postings on Sultan Muhammad V’s resignation as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which were deemed allegedly inappropriate and inflammatory.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police had received reports of several provocative statements made on social media platforms. They have opened investigation papers on those cases (IPs).

“The trio, aged 26 between 46, were detained on Tuesday. They are being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948,“ he said today.

Among those detained is the man who was fired as an employee of the tech firm Cisco Asean for insulting the monarchy on social media, with a posting that drew critical comments.

The man at the centre of the row has since deactivated his Facebook account, after admitting to making “a rude comment about our ex-Agong today which was in bad taste”.

Several Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) lodged police reports against the man on Tuesday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah confirmed receiving the reports.