Three detained over sale of Covid vaccines — Cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three people in Putrajaya and Brickfields here yesterday for allegedly being involved in the sale of Covid-19 vaccines.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the two women and a man aged between 23 and 50, were detained as a result of a police investigation following a report lodged by a Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) research officer on the matter.

He said the trio worked as marketing officers at a private firm and were found to have offered and sold Covid-19 vaccines via random calls to the public.

“They charged RM420 for two doses but payment is to be done only after the second dose.

“Police raided the suspects’ homes and seized six handphones and documents related to the sale. All of them have been remanded for three days from today to facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement.

Azmi said the Federal CITF secretariat chief had also confirmed that the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) had not given any approval to sell Covid-19 vaccines. — Bernama