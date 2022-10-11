Three determined ‘solo’ candidates brace up to give political veterans a run for the money

PETALING JAYA: Despite a slim chance of winning in the 15th general election, three independent candidates said they are committed to their campaigns and want to get into Parliament to have their voices heard on public issues that politicians have so far not addressed.

The three have also chosen not to be aligned to any political party so they are able to speak their minds freely without being “dictated by political masters with personal agendas”.

Activist Kuan Chee Heng, popularly known as Uncle Kentang, who has been engaged in social work for the past two decades, said he intends to serve the people ruled by his conscience and not by a party leader.

“I will not be a ‘yes man’ to politicians who are often cowed by their masters. There are capable and honest ones out there who will make fine candidates, but because they do not fit into the mould required by their bosses, they are not chosen and we end up with lousy ones. The people are frustrated and we have had enough of these political goons,” said Kuan, who will contest in the Puchong constituency in a four-cornered fight.

“(The people) want someone who is here to serve and not show up once every five years. As everyone knows, Uncle Kentang is on the ground with the people in Puchong every day.”

He said if he is elected, he would first raise problems faced by single parents who are unable to fend for themselves and their children due to a complicated legal process in seeking alimony.

“Some do not have money to even feed their children or send them to school. Divorce rates are on the rise and this has become a serious matter in the country. Yet, nothing is being done.”

Kuan said he would also address the issue of aged individuals who are neglected by their children, adding that there must be laws drawn up to compel children to care for their parents and not abandon them.

Another independent candidate, lawyer Siti Zabedah Kasim, will be in a 10-cornered fight in the Batu constituency.

She said she decided to contest as the use of race and religion for political mileage by certain parties was becoming rampant.

“Race and religion must never mix with politics. It is the main cause of all the problems this country faces. If this goes on, it will drag the country down deeper. Enough is enough.

“As an independent candidate, I can speak my mind in Parliament without being told what I should say by political masters,” she said.

Independent Tawfik Ismail, who is the son of the late deputy prime minister Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, will take on Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a four-cornered fight in Bagan Datuk.

Tawfik said he has no faith in current politicians to bring about positive changes to the country.

He said he decided to contest as it suited his demeanour, adding that he was convinced to fight for the seat after watching a video of Ahmad Zahid telling his party colleagues how “winning the elections was the only way to escape

the corruption charges they faced and might face”.

“I cannot allow that to happen. Corruption needs to be fought more intensely. The rising cost of living is another matter. We also need to integrate Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsular as one country and not see it differently.”

Tawfik said although he does not belong to a political party, he believes the goodwill of the people in extending donations was enough for him to realise his vision.