Three die when express bus crashes along Jalan Lipis-Merapoh

KUANTAN: Three men were killed after a double-decker express bus they were travelling in crashed at KM81 Jalan Lipis-Merapoh near Kampung Kubang Rusa, about 90 kilometres from Kuala Lipis, early this morning.

The three victims were identified as the bus driver Ab Aziz Daud, 63, and two passengers, Mohd Syukri Mat Noor, 55, and Hossain Kamal, 41, a Bangladeshi national.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the 1.50 am accident occurred when the bus, ferrying 18 passengers, was travelling from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, to Kuala Lumpur.

“The driver of the bus is believed to have lost control of the vehicle while navigating a corner before it skidded to the road shoulder and landed on its side,” he said when contacted here today.

Six other passengers and the bus’ second driver sustained injuries.

The bodies of three victims were taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said a total of 24 officers and firemen from Kuala Lipis and Gua Musang Fire and Rescue stations were rushed to the scene. - Bernama