Three died, one injured when car skids on LPT

KUANTAN: Three people were killed and one was injured when the car they were in skidded at Kilometre 165.8 of East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) westbound in Maran today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director (Operation) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the dead victims comprised two women and a man whose identities are still unknown.

“JBPM was informed of the incident at 8.10 am and upon arrival at the scene, it was found the incident involved a Perodua Kancil with two victims pinned in the vehicle,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail said the bodies of the victims were handed over to the police for further action and it was learned that the remains were sent to Jengka Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Maran district police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said all victims involved were siblings returning home to Johor after taking one of the victims to enrol at a tahfiz centre in Jerantut.

The dead were the driver, Siti Fatimah Yusry, 20, her elder brother Ahmad Basyir, 27, and Saiedah, 15, who was the tahfiz student.

Another younger sister, Adawiyah, 11, was injured on the head and was being treated at the red zone of Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS) in Temerloh.

They were all from Kampung Melayu Adressline, Kulai, Johor.

“The incident is believed to have taken place at about 7 am after the car carrying the victims lost control and skidded into the highway divider,” he said in a statement here today.

He said further investigation is being carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama