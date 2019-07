KUALA LUMPUR: Three directors of a direct selling company were charged in the sessions court here with operating their business without a licence from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Soo Kah Meng, 46, of V Live International Sdn Bhd, in representing the company, pleaded not guilty to a charge of the company operating its business without a licence at a premise at Menara UP, 60 Jalan Puchong here on Oct 27, 2018.

Teoh Mei Tatt, 46, Teoh Wei Chin, 32 and Soo pleaded not guilty to the same charge at the same place and date.

Judge Manira Mohd Noor set Aug 14 for mention of the case.

Mohammed Heikal Ismail of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry prosecuted while counsel Zamani Ibrahim represented the company and the directors. — Bernama