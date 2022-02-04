Three districts in K’tan to face water supply disruption tomorrow

KOTA BHARU: Residents in the districts of Machang and Pasir Puteh, as well as in Kota Bharu Selatan and Kota Bharu Timur, have been advised to store adequate water supply in the homes as there will be disruption in their water supply following the temporary closure of the Merbau Chondong Water Treatment Plant (LRA) for repair work starting tomorrow (Feb 5).

State’s water concessionaire Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), in a statement today, said the temporary closure of the LRA would affect 32,018 user accounts.

“The Merbau Chondong LRA will be temporarily closed to repair the 1,100mm diametre Glass Reinforced Pipe (GRP) that leaked along Kampung Belukar, Jalan Kemubu, Machang,” it said, adding that the repair work will begin tomorrow and is expected to be completed on Feb 11.

It had also mobilised water tankers to the affected areas.

“AKSB will also be getting assistance from other state water operators such as Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor and Perak to help distribute water to consumers.

“Static water tanks will also be provided in the affected areas during the repair process,“ the statement said.

AKSB said any complaints on water supply can be through the PINTAS line at 15777 line or the WhatsApp application at 019-5755777. - Bernama