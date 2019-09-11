Three districts in Negri record higher API

NILAI: Nilai, Seremban and Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan which recorded unhealthy Air Pollution Index (API) since yesterday continue to record higher levels today.

According to the Malaysian API Management System (APIMS), API reading as at 10am this morning in Nilai was 155, Seremban 129 and Port Dickson 113 compared to 152,121 and 105 respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s observation around Nilai, found daily activities were still going on as normal this morning.

Zulkafli Mohd Ishak, 45, said the haze has become a normal occurrence every year as such the people were no longer bothered by the weather unless it reaches the hazardous level.

“I go about my routine as usual but I try not to bring my children out so much,” he said when met by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Fatimah Abd Kadir, 38, said every time the haze descends, she will reduce outings for herself and her family.

“My children aged 13 and 16 are asthmatic like me, and in the past years, they have been warded a few times due to haze,” she said.

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan in a statement yesterday said the Negri Sembilan Department of Environment had activated the Open Burning Action Plan to manage the unhealthy API level in the state.

Veerapan said under this plan, surveillance and operations by land and by drone would be increased to curb open burning activities. — Bernama