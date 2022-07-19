Three drug ‘doctors’ among 180 nabbed during raids at entertainment centres

KUALA LUMPUR: Three drug suppliers at entertainment centres around the capital who were known as ‘doctors’ were among 180 individuals arrested in a special operation at entertainment centres by the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the three suspects, in their 20s and 40s, comprising a local and two foreign nationals were arrested in a three-day operation starting July 15 which also saw the seizure of several types of drugs.

He said the title ‘doctor’ was used by customers for suspects because of their skills in mixing several types of drugs before being sold in the market.

“They usually look for customers in entertainment centres, bars and karaoke centres. They have been active for about six months,“ he said when contacted today.

“Kuala Lumpur Police always take action to ensure that entertainment centres in Kuala Lumpur are not used as a drug distribution centres,“ he said.

During the operation, a total of 20 entertainment centres around Kuala Lumpur were raided. - Bernama