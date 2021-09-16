Three elements to look into over man’s death in police lock-up

SHAH ALAM: Three specific elements will be looked into over the death of a man claimed to have happened at the Kuala Langat district police headquarters (IPD) in Banting, last Monday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief, SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said these elements were the duty of care, foul play and standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance.

Nik Ezanee has instructed the district Criminal Investigation Department to open an investigation paper on the report lodged.

“So far, police have classified the case as sudden death and a report was lodged by the deceased’s wife,” he said on the developments of the case via Whatsapp today.

The media reported today on the deceased’s wife, a mother of five, searching for answers into the death of her husband K. Vinaiyagar at the Kuala Langat district police headquarters (IPD) lock-up in Banting on Monday.

Meanwhile, Nik Ezanee said the mastermind, known as ‘Datuk Ken’, who was behind a number of illegal activities, would be facing three charges at the Selayang court at 9.30 am tomorrow.

He said the charges against the 40-year-old man were made under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 while his wife, aged 41, would also be charged under the same section of the act.

The media had reported that police busted the syndicate following the arrest of 15 local individuals around Rawang, Gombak district in a special operation conducted on July 6 and Aug 11.

The police investigation found that the man had been carrying out illegal activities including online gambling, bitcoin mining and money lending (Ah Long) since 2014.- Bernama