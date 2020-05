KULAI: The police have arrested three members of a house-breaking gang known as ‘Tailong’, comprising three ethnic Rohingya, including a 27-year-old woman, at separate locations in Kulai and Johor Baru two days ago.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the gang, active since two months ago, was believed to be responsible for 15 house breaking cases reported in Bandar Putra here.

Following their arrest, police also seized a few cellphones, jewellery, lap top, wrist watches, bags, a car and a Yamaha motorcycle, he told a media conference, here today.

He said the suspects, including the two men, both aged 30, are believed to have been in Malaysia for a long time as they could speak the Malay language well.

They are in remand for seven days from yesterday to facilitate investigation, he said, adding that the police were looking for three other members of the group, known as Rahman, Hassan and Baya. - Bernama