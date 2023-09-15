Three family members die, two hurt in Kemaman crash

CHUKAI: Three family members were killed, and two others were injured, after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in was hit by a lorry laden with sand at KM154, Jalan Jerangau-Jabor, near Simpang 4, here today.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the victims who died in the 2 pm incident were Ammir Hussein Mohamad, 38, and his two young sons, Ammzar Husszair Al Hussein bin Amir, four, and one-year-old Ammzar Hussnayan Al Hussein.

The injured victims are Ammir Hussein’s wife, Norhafizah Sazwa Harun, 38, and the couple’s adopted son, Ammzar Hussniah Ammir Hussein Abdul Azim, eight. They are in critical condition and are being treated at Kemaman Hospital.

He said that the accident occurred when the family was travelling from their residence in Taman Bukit Kuang Permai, heading towards Cheneh to deliver soap to customers.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, a lorry laden with sand, believed to have brake problems, suddenly emerged on the left and hit the MPV,” he said in a statement.

Hanyan said Ammir Hussein, who was seriously injured in the head, died at the scene, while his two young sons succumbed to their injuries while being treated at Kemaman Hospital.

He said the male lorry driver, in his 40s, escaped unhurt and tested negative for drugs.

“The investigation also found that the lorry driver had no record of past offences. The accident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said. -Bernama