Three family members killed in car collision

IPOH: A married couple and their two year-old son were killed when a four-wheel-drive vehicle crashed into the car they were travelling in at Km 74 Jalan Ipoh-Gerik near Kampung Kuak, Sauk last night.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim identified the victims as Abdul Hakim Hashim, 32, an engineer with the Manjung Municipal Council; his wife, Nurul Huda Arifin, 31, an assistant agriculture engineer, and their son, Adib Aidan.

The couple’s other son, Ammar Aiman, who is four-years-old, was slightly injured in the crash which occurred about 10.40pm yesterday, he said in a statement today.

He said the crash was believed to have occurred when the 4WD Toyota Hilux, with a logging supervisor at the wheel, skidded and veered into the path of Abdul Hakim’s car.

He said Abdul Hakim, who was driving a Toyota Vios car, was heading towards Gerik from Kuala Kangsar.

“The impact caused the Toyota Vios car to spin before landing in a drain. All the victims were trapped in the wrecked car and the woman was confirmed to have died on the spot,” he said, adding that all the victims, including the logging supervisor, who was injured on the leg, were sent to the Kuala Kangsar Hospital.

However, Abdul Hakim succumbed to his injuries and died at 12.15 am today, while Adib Aidan about five minutes later.

Razali said the logging supervisor, aged 33, had been detained for further investigation. — Bernama