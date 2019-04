LANGKAWI: A married couple and their six-year-old son were killed in a fire which destroyed their house near Restoran Nelayan, Bukit Malut, here today.

The victims were identified as Mohd Nahar Suhaimi, 39, his wife, Nor Suhaila Ahmad, 41, and their son, Mohd Naufal.

Langkawi Zone Fire and Rescue chief Fadzullah Mohd Noor said Mohd Nahar’s charred remains were found in the living room of the house, while the bodies of his wife and son were found in the bathroom after the fire was put out.

He said a team from the Persiaran Putra Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 7.03am.

According to Mohd Nahar’s uncle, Zainol Man, 47, the couple had four children.

“Mohd Nahar is a fisherman and the house that caught fire serves as a transit home for him before going to the sea.”

“I was informed by my sister that Mohd Nahar went to the house because he wanted to go to the sea,” he added. — Bernama