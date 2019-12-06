Three family members perish in house fire

SHAH ALAM: Three members of a family were killed and another sustained serious burns, when their house on Jalan Binjai, Pandamaran, Klang near here, caught fire early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor said the victims who perished in the fire were Pua Yoke Moi, 70, Soon See Eng, 54, both women, and a man with a disability, identified as Ang Kar Hian, 22.

“They were found in two separate bedrooms in the house. Soon and her son, Ang, were found in the same room, while Pua, in another bedroom,” he said in a statement here today.

He identified the injured as Ang Cheng Kiat, 55, who suffered 50% burns on his body, and he was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang for treatment.

He said there were two other occupants in the house, aged 27 and 30, but both of them managed to flee to safety and were not injured.

Hafisham said the department received a distress call on the fire at 3.12am, following which 24 firemen in three engines from the Port Klang and Andalas fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene.

“The first engine arrived at the location about 10 minutes later and the fire was put under control at 3.30am.

“When the fire team arrived, the fire was already at its peak and the firemen could only prevent it from spreading to the other houses nearby,” he added.

He said the fire also damaged another house, but the occupants were believed away on vacation.

The bodies of the victims were also sent to HTAR for post-mortem and the Fire and Rescue Department is investigating the cause of the fire. — Bernama