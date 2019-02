LAHAD DATU: A man and his wife were among three Filipinos arrested by the police during a drug-raid at a house in Kampung Silam, here last night.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the couple, who were in a room, attempted to evade arrest when the police raided the premises at about 8pm, but were later apprehended.

During the inspection, the wife, aged 38, attempted to hide a purse containing 13 plastic packets of syabu, weighing 32.52gm, he said in a statement here today.

He said the police also found 10 sheets of tin foil and drinking straws.

The police also arrested the woman’s 42-year-old husband, he said, adding that the raid at the house was conducted following an earlier arrest of a 50-year-old man, who was found in possession of 5.60gm of syabu, at an oil palm plantation in the village.

He said all three suspects were unemployed and tested positive for drug. — Bernama