Three fishing boats detained, 20 ‘bubu naga’ fish traps seized

KUALA PERLIS: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Kuala Perlis Zone, detained three fishing boats without registration numbers at different locations around Kuala Perlis waters, yesterday.

The move was made following the discovery of suspicious-looking wooden structures, as well as the use of prohibited fishing equipment around the waters of Kuala Perlis, during ‘Op Aman’ routine patrols.

Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Hashim Mat Zain, said the first boat was detained at 1.2 nautical miles west of Pulau Ketam, Kuala Perlis, along with a skipper and a Thai crew member on board, aged 25 and 38, who were carrying out fishing activities using nine sets of prohibited ‘bubu naga’ fish traps at 8.40 am.

“The inspection on the boat, which was from Thailand, found that various offences were committed including under the Fisheries Act 1985 Section 15 (1) (a) for a foreign fishing vessel to fish or attempting to fish in Malaysian fisheries waters and under the Immigration Act 1959/ 1963 Section 6 (1) (c) for entering the country without valid documents,” he said in a statement today.

He said two more boats were detained when they were caught harvesting clams at about 0.69 and 0.60 nautical miles west of the Kuala Perlis coast, at 8.56 am and 9.02 am.

“Two skippers and two local crew members, aged 26 to 53, were also arrested on suspicion of committing various offences, including under the Fisheries Act 1985 Section 8 (a), for operating a boat without a valid licence, and the Fisheries Act 1985 Section 11 (3) (c) for installing any fishing gear without permission.

He said MMEA also seized 11 sets of ‘bubu naga’ fish traps at 0.7 nautical miles west of Kuala Perlis beach at 9.10 am. However, no arrests were made.

He added that the total seizure was estimated to be worth RM20,120, and was handed over to the investigating officer for further action.

It was previously reported that fishermen from outside Perlis had encroached the waters of Kuala Perlis, causing concern among local fishermen here. - Bernama