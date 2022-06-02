Three foreign nationals charged with drug trafficking

PETALING JAYA: Three foreign nationals, including two Yemeni students, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in cannabis into the country.

The students, Ahmed Mohammed Qasem, 24, and Hussein Mohamed Ali, 30, and a Sudanese unemployed man, Reda Hassan Ameen Mohamed, 30, nodded after the charge was read out to them in English before Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The three men were jointly charged with trafficking in 205 grammes of cannabis at a condominium at Jalan Persiaran Surian here at 8.30 pm last May 22.

The charge, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty, or life imprisonment and not less than 15 whipping, if found guilty.

The court set Aug 10 for mention for submission of the chemist report.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat, while lawyer Mohd Ruzaini Zulkifli and Shahrul Amali Shafie represented the two students and Reda Hassan, respectively. - Bernama