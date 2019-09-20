Three foreigners arrested, drugs seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Taiwanese men and a woman from China were detained for alleged drug trafficking in raids conducted in Cheras, near here Wednesday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said one of the Taiwanese man, aged 35, was arrested when the police raided a house in Taman Kobena, Cheras, and found 13.40gm of suspected methamphetamine, worth RM17,010, and 360 ml of suspected cannabis oil, worth RM5,400 in the premises.

The police also seized RM300 in cash and the suspect tested positive for drug use, he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the other raid was at a condominium in Taman Maluri, which led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Taiwanese man and a 39-year-old woman, who is of Chinese nationality.

They were arrested following the discovery of 1.1 kg of suspected ketamin, worth RM65,000, and 15,700 Eramin 5 pills worth RM235,000, he said, adding that the police also seized RM250 in cash, Japanese Yen 97,000 (RM3,761) and a BMW car.

The two suspects also tested positive for drug use, he added. - Bernama