Three foreigners held over sexual exploitation case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a Nigerian man and two Tanzanian women yesterday on suspicion of being involved in a sexual exploitation case.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the trio, aged between 28 and 37, were nabbed in a raid at a serviced residence in Jalan Tun Razak here at 12.45 am.

He said police received a report from a Tanzanian woman on Wednesday who claimed to have fled after she was deceived by her compatriot who promised a job at a beauty centre in this country.

“The complainant claimed to have been locked up and forced to provide sexual services to foreign men. She also wanted to reclaim her passport, which was left behind while escaping, and to get in touch with the embassy to return to her home country.

“During the raid, police seized several mobile phones belonging to the three suspects, and checks on the main suspect’s device found the photos of the victim and her passport,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said the investigation found that the trio had entered the country using student visas.

“The male suspect had a passport, while the two female suspects failed to present any valid identity document and tested positive for drugs,” he said, adding that all the suspects have been remanded until next Thursday.

The case is being investigated under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking In Person and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. - Bernama