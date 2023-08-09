Three found dead at home in Ampang, suspected suicide

KUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals were found dead at their apartment in Kampung Baru Ampang, here, and are suspected to have committed suicide.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said a report was received over the discovery of the bodies at 7.31 am yesterday from a local man.

He said the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters confirmed receiving a MERS 999 call from a man reporting the deaths at the residence.

“An inspection at the location found that there were three bodies, namely that of a 42-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. All the bodies were found fully clothed,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Hussein said an envelope containing a will and a sum of cash was also found at the site.

He said checks by the forensic pathology team from the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital found that all the doors and windows of the room where all the bodies were found had been sealed tightly with adhesive tape.

Hussein said the forensic team also found a container with charcoal and a fire starter placed under the sofa in the room, and the three were believed to have been dead for more than 24 hours.

“The investigation continues to identify the motive and detect any possible criminal element,“ he said.

Meanwhile, one of the victims’ neighbours, who only wished to be known as Rina, 37, said she didn’t notice any problems in the family, nor heard or seen any signs of a fight.

“I only came to know about the incident when I was about to leave for work this morning and saw many police officers at the scene, but I did not expect this,“ she told Bernama. - Bernama