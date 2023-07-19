Three found dead in car at Yong Peng Lay-by

BATU PAHAT: Three individuals were found dead after they were believed to have been trapped in a Perodua Alza car at the Yong Peng Lay-by (southbound) here, last night.

Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II KUP Suhairulair Sarip said the station received a distress call at 8.59 pm and a team was rushed to the scene.

On arrival, the team found three victims, comprising two men, aged 23 and 25, and a 27-year-old woman, trapped in the car.

“The windscreens of the car had been smashed by members of the public, who also helped remove the victims from the car.

“All the victims were confirmed dead and handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Acting Batu Pahat district police chief Supt Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying that the victims are believed to be Myanmar nationals. - Bernama