ALOR SETAR: Three cases of online fraud for purchase of face masks, involving RM15,000, were reported in Kedah last February.

Kedah Commercial Criminal Investigation head Supt Elias Omar said the complainants, aged 30, 31 and 40, claimed that they made the purchase after watching an advertisement on the product by a local supplier on a social website.

“They made the payment online but the goods did not arrive within the period promised by the supplier,” he told a media conference here today.

He said two of the reports were lodged in Kota Star and the other, in Kuala Muda.

The police were now tracking the supplier, he said, adding that the cases were investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama