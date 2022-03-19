Three French climbers missing in Cameron Highlands found safe

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Three French nationals including two women who got lost while trekking Gunung Berembun, located in Tanah Rata here have been found safe.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 3 chief Shahrul Nizam Nasir said all the victims, aged 20 to 22, were found at about 5 pm by members of the public on one of the routes on the mountain.

“The rescue team brought down all the victims and handed them over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Shahrul Nizam said all the victims did not suffer any injuries but were fatigued.

He said seven members from the Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) with the help of District Forestry Office staff were rushed to the scene to start the search and rescue operation after receiving a distress call at 4.56 pm today. - Bernama