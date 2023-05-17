Three friends claim trial to theft of nearly RM1m

MALACCA: Three friends pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court, here today, on a charge of breaking into an office and stealing cash amounting to about RM900,000 belonging to a company.

Md Halman Lagis, Aszemi Dol and Musliandee Mustapa Kamal, all aged 43, were jointly charged with two others still at large, with committing the offence between midnight and 1 am on Feb 21 this year.

The offence was allegedly committed at SRT-EON Security Services Sdn Bhd, Jalan TU2, Taman Tasik Utama Ayer Keroh here.

They were charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which is for lurking house-trespass or house-breaking, and Section 109 of the same law, for abetting, and faced a maximum of 14 years in jail, and are liable with fine and whipping, if they are repeat offenders, if found guilty.

Magistrate Mazana Sinin allowed them bail of RM6,000 with one surety each and set June 27 for mention for appointment of counsel.

Deputy public prosecutor J Banusha prosecuted. - Bernama