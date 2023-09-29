Three friends face death penalty for drug trafficking

IPOH: Three friends were jointly charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking more than 26 kilogrammes of drugs into the country.

However, no plea was recorded from the three accused, namely M. Thinesh, 21, M. Viknewaran, 25, and M.Thinesh Kumar, 26, after the charge was read out before Magistrate S. Punitha.

They were jointly charged with trafficking 26,178 grammes of ketamine by the roadside at the Petron gas station, Jalan Gopeng, Kampung Gunung Rapat, here at 9.15 pm last Sept 20.

The charge, framed under Section 39 B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, can be punished with not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The three men, represented by lawyer R R Segaran, were not allowed bail and the court set Dec 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hidayu Zakaria prosecuted.-Bernama