Three friends killed after car collides with fuel tanker in Teluk Intan

TELUK INTAN: Three people were killed while two others seriously injured when the car they were traveling in collided with a fuel tanker at Kilometre 7 Jalan Maharajalela here, last night.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said in the 9.40pm incident, the Volkswagen Passat car car carrying the five friends was heading towards Teluk Intan from Hutan Melintang before it collided with the tanker which was coming from the opposite direction.

“The 26-year-old car driver and another 19-year-old passenger of the vehicle sustained serious injuries while the tanker driver escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan said the bodies of the three victims, aged between 19 and 26, were sent to the Teluk Intan Hospital for a post-mortem. - Bernama