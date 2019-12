KOTA TINGGI: Using their own resources, three friends in Kampung Mawai Baru, near here, took their own initiative to help rescue and move residents affected by the floods to relief centres since last Sunday,

Zamzul Arifin Mohidin, 38; Sapari Amat, 37; and Hadi Salleh, 42, voluntarily offered themselves to help the flood victims by using their own fiber glass boat measuring 24 ft long owned by Sapari and immediately moved the victims as soon as they heard that their houses were inundated.

“Now, it is almost like an annual programme. The three of us voluntarily help to transfer the residents trapped by the flood.

“Last Sunday, we managed to move out 25 residents staying at Jalan Mohamad Jambi and Jalan Pinang Sebatang using the boat after they were trapped by the rising water which was between 1.2 and 1.8 meters deep,” Zamzul told Bernama when met here today.

All the 25 flood victims were later sent to the temporary flood relief centre (PPS) Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Mawai.

Zamzul said that they did not get any aid from anyone, they instead used their own financial resources to buy fuel for their boat.

“As there were roads that were closed, we also provided service using the boat to take victims to Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing. Those who wished to ride the boat to see the flood situation or to go to the shop located beside the main road would pay based on sincerity,” said Zamzul.

As of yesterday, the main road to Mersing from Kota Tinggi was still closed to all vehicles as they were flooded.

In the evening, the three friends would help Rela members to check housing areas hit by the floods to ensure no housebreaking and theft occurred. — Bernama