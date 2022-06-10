Three green sea turtles carcasses found in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Three green sea turtle (penyu agar) carcasses were found in three separate locations around Kuala Nerus district, namely at Seberang Takir, Pengkalan Maras and Pulau Redang.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Institute of Oceanography and Environment, External Research Laboratory head, Dr Mohd Uzair Rusli, said that the first carcass was found by a recreational angler at Seberang Takir beach early this morning.

“The two other carcasses were found at Pengkalan Maras beach and Pulau Redang around noon. The reports were received from the public and non-governmental organisations.

“An official report was lodged with the Terengganu Fisheries Department,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to the Department’s statistics, a total of 41 turtle deaths have been recorded since January this year. — Bernama