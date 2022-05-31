Three health workers in remand for corruption over funeral arrangements

SHAH ALAM: Three health workers at a hospital in Selangor were ordered to be held in remand for five days from today for alleged corruption involving RM1,000 to RM5,000 for work related to funeral arrangements.

The remand order against the two health assistants and an assistant medical officer was issued by Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaman (rpt. Sulaman) following an application by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission’s (MACC).

The three men, aged between 35 and 38, were remanded to assist investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

They were alleged to have solicited and received bribes from certain individuals in return for them to make the funeral arrangements as requested between 2018 to 2021.

According to a source, they were arrested at 6 pm yesterday at the Selangor MACC Office when they went to give their statements.

Last May 27, two health assistants, aged 40 and 42, were remanded for five days by the MACC for a similar investigation. - Bernama