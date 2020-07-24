Three held as police seize five cars worth RM300,000 believed to be stolen

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested three local men and seized five vehicles suspected of being stolen worth RM300,000 at Jalan Klang Lama, here, Monday (July 20).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects aged 22 to 30 were arrested while they were in a car at 8.30pm.

He said further inspections on the vehicle revealed several other documents and sets of car keys.

“The questioning led to the discovery of five vehicles that were reported missing around Kuala Lumpur, namely a Toyota Hilux, a Honda CRV, a Toyota Lexus, an Audi AG and a Perodua Myvi estimated to be worth RM300,000,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the modus operandi of the group was to steal and resell them using modified chassis and engine numbers.

“Buyers of these stolen vehicles would be provided with fake vehicle grants,“ he added.

Mazlan said investigations found the group had been active since the beginning of the year, and with the arrests, the police had managed to solve five car theft cases around Kuala Lumpur.

“All the suspects tested negative for drugs, while one of them had a criminal record involving a drug case,“ he said, adding that all of them were remanded for four days from Tuesday for further investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft. — Bernama