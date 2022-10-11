Three held for obstructing hospital staff on duty

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested three men yesterday for allegedly obstructing Health Ministry staff from treating an injured woman at a supermarket in Kuala Selangor on Monday.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said all the suspects, aged between 17 and 35, were detained for further investigation.

He said the police received a report from Tanjung Karang Hospital’s assistant medical officer yesterday on a woman who sustained injuries before the healthcare staff arrived at the supermarket.

“While carrying the patient to the ambulance, the complainant found that several people assaulted the ambulance driver,” he said in a statement today.

“Following the report, the police arrested the three suspects yesterday to assist further investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code,” he added.

Following the incident which also went viral on social media, Ramli advised the public not to obstruct any civil servant from carrying out their duties and the actual cause of the incident is still being investigated. - Bernama