Three held in connection with ‘Hooray X Fest’ issue: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director was among three individuals detained today in connection with the Hooray X Fest Raya festival said to have been cancelled at the eleventh hour and caused losses to traders who signed up.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the suspects comprise two women aged 50 and 51, and a 23-year-old man.

“Their arrests were following police reports lodged yesterday. The suspects have been remanded for two days to facilitate further investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. The suspects do not have previous criminal records,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Dellhan said six police reports have been received so far in connection with the case.

The three-day festival which was scheduled to be held at the World Trade Centre (WTC) beginning yesterday was reported to have been cancelled at the last minute, causing traders to suffer massive losses.

Several traders also went to social media to express their frustrations over the matter. - Bernama