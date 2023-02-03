Three held on suspicion of blowing up ATMs in Setia Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police nabbed three men suspected of blowing up two automated teller machines (ATMs) at a bank in Setia Alam, on Feb 23.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pic) said the three suspects, aged 30 to 43, were arrested on Feb 28 at three separate locations around Kuang and Meru, and are under remand for seven days starting yesterday.

He said that in the incident, the three suspects blew up the two ATMs and escaped with cash amounting to RM267,150 from one of the ATMs.

Following the arrest of the three men, police believe that they have successfully solved two other cases involving ATM blasts at the same bank in Meru, in December 2020 and February 2022.

“One of the suspects, aged 43, who is suspected of being the mastermind, was detained at the workshop where he worked, and police also seized a gas canister believed to have been used to blow up the ATMs,“ he said at a press conference, here today.

Hussein said the two other suspects, aged 30 and 33, were arrested at their respective homes. All three suspects have criminal and drug records.

Meanwhile, regarding the case of the discovery of a body in a black bag at KM 447 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), near the Rawang Selatan interchange last month, he said police had detained 15 foreigners to help in the investigation. - Bernama