Three held over finger-chopping case

KLANG: Police arrested three people over an incident where a 36-year-old man was challenged to chop off his finger with a cleaver to prove his innocence for not being involved in his girlfriend’s death.

South Klang police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong (pix) said police made the first arrest of a 39-year-old man in Klang on Monday.

He said following the arrest, a 49-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested in Jerantut, Pahang on Tuesday.

He said both male suspects had criminal records for theft, criminal intimidation, rioting, robbery and drug-related offences.

Cha said while the woman was freed, the men are under a remand order and will soon be charged for causing hurt with a weapon, criminal intimidation and inciting another person to cause hurt under provisions of the Penal Code.

A video of the incident that showed the victim chopping off his finger and being assaulted on a separate occasion was widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

Although the incident occurred on the night of Nov 13, 2021 at the house of the victim’s employer in Taman Chi Liung, the victim only lodged a police report on the matter on Monday.

The altercation was triggered by the death of the victim’s 35-year-old girlfriend, who is believed to have died of natural causes on Nov 9.

His attackers had accused him of having a hand in her death.

Apart from being assaulted in last year’s incident, the victim was challenged to sever part of his pinky finger to prove his innocence.

In the video, the victim was seen severing his finger and holding up his hand to prove it.

It was learnt that he passed out moments later and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, a suspect confronted him again for the same reason and assaulted him with a steel chain. The suspect also recorded the incident on his mobile phone.