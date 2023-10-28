Three held over man’s murder in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Three men, believed to be involved in an early morning fight which resulted in the death of a local man in Jalan Trus early morning yesterday, were arrested by police a few hours later, at 5.30 am.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said that the suspects were spotted behaving suspiciously in an Audi car in the Jalan Tanjung Puteri area.

He said that when the police team attempted to conduct an inspection, the driver of the car sped off to Jalan Tun Dr Ismail before losing control of the vehicle and crashing it.

“While doing a further inspection on the car, police found two knives, two shirts, two pants and three handphones,” he said in a statement today.

“A check on the suspects’ background found one of them had two drug-related cases while all three suspects tested positive for Methamphetamine.”

Earlier, the police were tracking down eight suspects believed to be involved in the murder incident which occurred between 12.45 am and 1.08 am yesterday (Friday), before receiving information from the public at 3.41 am on the same day.

In the incident, several men using sharp objects were involved in a fight which resulted in the death of a local man. - Bernama.