Three hikers reported missing found safe

SEREMBAN: Three hikers reported to have gone missing while scaling Gunung Berembun here, yesterday evening, were found safe today.

Two of the men descended the hill at 6.46am and fire and rescue personnel brought down the third at 7.45am after he was found with leg injuries, said Negri Sembilan Fire & Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar.

The injured hiker, identified as Eejia Jie, 21, was sent to hospital, he said in a statement. The other men are also in their 20s.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the department was informed of their disappearance at about 5pm yesterday and it mounted a search with 10 officers and personnel. - Bernama