Three hurt as car rams into nursery in Kemaman

CHUKAI: A nursery teacher and two children were slightly injured when a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) crashed into a childcare premises in Taman Sri Cukai at about 7.30 am today.

Kemaman District Police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said a retired army personnel driving the MPV lost control of the vehicle when reversing out of his house, which was opposite the nursery.

He added that the nursery teacher injured her knee while the two children, aged one and three, suffered injuries to the face, head and back.

“Preliminary investigation found that the 71-year-old lost control of his vehicle when backing out of his house, resulting in the vehicle ramming into the nursery.

“The three victims received treatment at Hospital Kemaman,” he said when contacted today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama