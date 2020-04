JOHOR BARU: A businessman and his two children are among 12 individuals apprehended in several raids involving a drug-smuggling syndicate in Kota Tinggi district on April 23 and 24.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said a 47-year-old man known as “Datuk Ajim” (nicknamed Datuk Palembang) was believed to be the mastermind of a syabu trafficking syndicate to Indonesia by the sea.

“Apart from drug trafficking, the suspect is also believed to be operating an auto workshop and was found to have been involved in drug trafficking activities for a long time based on past criminal records.

“The arrests were made at a house in Felda Bukit Aping on April 24 at 4.15am.

“Also arrested were four men and three local women, two of whom were Datuk Ajim’s son and daughter, aged 18 and 17 respectively,” he said at a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters, here, today.

He said in the raids, police also seized drugs worth RM124,300 believed to be syabu, heroine and yaba pills as well as RM181,969 worth of assets.

Ayob Khan said the arrest of Datuk Ajim was made following the initial arrest of three local men aged between 19 and 33 in Pengerang on April 23 at 5.05pm, which saw police seized RM168,960 worth of syabu.

He said besides the arrest of Datuk Ajim and the 10 individuals, police also arrested another local woman at Taman Bayu Damai, Kota Tinggi at 11.15am last Friday involving the same case.

All the suspects are now remanded for seven days from the date of arrest while the case is being investigated under Section 39 (B) and Section 15 (a) (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama