Three in a family, fiancee charged with drug trafficking

ALOR STAR: Three in a family and a woman, who is a fiancee of one of the accused, were charged in the magistrate’s court here today for drug trafficking on June 19.

Brothers, Amran Azizan, 45, and Azrulnizam Azizan, 40, their mother Puan Saad, 67, and a woman, Nor Syamimi Md Noor, 34, were charged together for trafficking 780.18g of heroine on the road side of Batu 2, Jalan Datuk Kumbar here, at 6pm.

No plea was recorded from all the accused after the charge was read before magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim.

They were charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty upon convicted.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Hamizah Mat Shah, while the accused have yet to appoint their lawyers.

The court set Sept 13 for remention of the case. - Bernama